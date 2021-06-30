The Hayward Hawks dropped a league game to the Haugen Knights at Larry Somerville Field Saturday, June 26, 10-0.
Travis Thompson pitched a two-hitter for the Knights, allowing just a single apiece by Jake Brill and Phil Zeigle.
Tom Danczyk pitched six innings and took the loss, giving up eight hits and three earned runs, striking out four and walking one. Matt Flesher tossed two innings, giving up two hits and three earned runs, striking out three and walking one.
On Wednesday, June 23, the Hawks made a late-inning comeback to beat the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 6-5 in 11 innings at Somerville Field. Gunnar Hansen and Phil Zeigle (RBI) had two doubles apiece, Tom Danczyk had two singles and two RBIs, and Paul Danzyk and Josh Kanters each had a single.
Jonah Sande pitched five innings, giving up six hits and five runs, walking three and striking out two. Phil Zeigle tossed six innings in relief to get the win, giving up five hits and no runs and striking out three.
The week’s games put the Hawks’ record at 8-3 overall and 2-1 in Independent League play.
The Hawks will host the Spooner Cardinals in the annual July 4{sup}th{/sup} game at Larry Somerville Field. The game will start at 7 p.m., a half hour earlier than normal, to allow time for the Hayward Civic Club’s post-game fireworks show.
