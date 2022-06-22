Taking the throw

Hayward Hawks third baseman Terry Kilmer leaps to take the throw as a Haugen Knights runner slides in safely during the June 18 baseball game at Larry Somerville Field.The Hawks won this game, 9-4.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hawks posted a key Independent League victory as they defeated the defending Wisconsin Baseball Association state champion Haugen Knights 9-4 at Larry Somerville Field Saturday, June 18.

The Hawks improved their record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.

