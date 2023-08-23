The Hayward Hawks concluded their season at the Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) state championship tournament in Osseo over the Aug. 18-20 weekend, losing two games in pool play on Saturday: 2-8 to the Viroqua Sox and 1-9 to the Rapids Redhawks.

In the first game, Viroqua took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, getting two hits off Hawks pitcher Tom Danczyk. The Sox then scored six runs in the fourth inning on six hits and two Hawks errors to take an 8-0 lead.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments