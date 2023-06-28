The Hayward Hawks picked up two wins over Musky Festival weekend at Larry Somerville Field, as they topped the Minocqua Wood Ducks 7-4 on Friday and downed the Spooner Cardinals on Saturday, 11-5.

On Friday, starting pitcher Phil Zeigle tossed seven innings to earn the win, giving up six hits and three earned runs, walking one and striking out seven. Ethan Wessel pitched the last two innings to earn the save, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out two.

  

