Sande pitches

Hawks pitcher Jonah Sande throws to a Brill batter during the July 29 game at Larry Somerville Field. The Hawks rallied for a 9-5 win.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hawks posted two Independent League wins last weekend to round out their regular season, finishing with a 7-5 record in league play.

The Hawks also qualified for the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs, and will host a WBA regional semifinal tournament Aug. 8-10.

  

