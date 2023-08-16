Play at third base

Hawks player Jonah Sande tags a Chippewa Falls runner who was attempting to steal third base during a WBA semifinal playoff in Hayward Sunday Aug. 13. The Hawks won this game, 7-4.

 Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hawks are advancing to the Aug. 18-20 Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) state tournament for the fourth straight year.

Last weekend, the Hawks won two games at the WBA regional semifinals at Larry Somerville Field in Hayward and thereby qualified for state.

  

