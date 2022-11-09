After a two-year hiatus, Hayward Area Ski Trail Association (HASTA) invites one and all to come to the early season annual Ski Swap Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hayward Wesleyan Church.

The goal is to sell your silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and outdoor gear and to be able to buy gently-used new-to-you silent sports equipment, clothing, bikes, skis, and more.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments