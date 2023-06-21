Sande bears down

Hayward Hawks pitcher Jonah Sande thows to a Hartford batter during a Northern Lights tournment game at Larry Somerville Field Saturday June 17.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hartford Hawks emerged as the champions of the very competitive Northern Lights Baseball Tournament hosted by the Hayward Hawks at Larry Somerville Field over the June 16-18 weekend.

Hartford defeated the Holmen Features 4-1 in Sunday’s championship game.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments