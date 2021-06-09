While working on this week’s story of the Hole in the Wall store returning to Main Street, Hayward, local radio personality Hans Evans came in and checked out the store’s large collection of vinyl records.
“When I come in here it’s like looking at my brother’s collection of records from back in the 70s,” he said. “I told Todd (Hanson, the owner) I would love to build a radio station upstairs and play all the records downstairs.”
He added, ‘this is just such a unique store. There is nothing like it. If somebody who absolutely loves music, especially rock and roll, I mean you can find albums here that you just can’t find anywhere else.”
Evans is excited about the return of the store because he loves vinyl records and there are over 5,000 classics to peruse.
“With vinyl it’s about the sound quality,” he said. “It’s just unlike anything else. Sure there might be a few scratches or pops, but I mean there is nothing like it, the depth of the sound, the richness of it has never been duplicated and never will be.”
Evans said he can vividly remember hearing some notable vinyl albums for the first time, like Peter Frampton and Guns and Roses’ “Appetite for Destruction.”
O yes, the Hole in the Wall will be seeing a lot of Evans.
