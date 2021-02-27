Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... .Light to moderate snow accumulations are expected, mainly over northwest Wisconsin, starting tonight and lingering through the day Sunday. The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to begin after midnight tonight, lasting through Sunday morning. Locations within the Winter Weather Advisory could see between 2 to 5 inches of accumulations, but there is potential for intense bands of snowfall with localized values of 6"+. There could be a window of rapid snowfall rates as well, with a brief period of 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates possible between 6 AM and 9 AM. This snow will likely result in some slippery and hazardous travel conditions Sunday morning over NW WI. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavier snowfall are possible and may result in localized amounts of 6"+ in Price county and southern Ashland and Iron counties. A period of heavier snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible in those areas between the 6 AM and 9 AM time frame. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&