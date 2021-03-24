More than 200 runners and walkers enjoyed a sunny, warm day as they completed the Shamrock Shuffle 5-kilometer event or 1K kids event Saturday, March 20, in downtown Hayward.
This year’s events were presented by the Hayward Business Improvement District. Patrick Duffy played Irish music on his bagpipes at the start line.
A Lucky Charms cereal eating contest followed the run-walk, and Pastor Wade Bishop won the first-place trophy.
5K run-walk top finishers
Male: Andrew Komp, 43, Chetek, 17:32; William Gerber, Grantsburg, 17:37; Tyler Larson, Cameron, 19:47; Mark Parman, Hayward, 20:16; Tristan Blancarte, Ashland, 20:33; Ban Laird, 13, Hayward, 20:34; Eric Sundenga, 34, Hayward, 21:14; Mason Hausman, 16, Des Moines, Iowa, 22:40; Charles Sando, 48, Janesville, 22:48.
Female: April Rasmussen, 38, Hayward 20:55; Meredith Ingbretson, 25, Hayward, 23:25; Marja Lietzan, 35, Hayward, 23:54; Linda Reimer, New Auburn, 23:58; Eliza Treague, 13, Danbury, 23:58; Sofia Bonicatto, 13, Hayward, 24:17; Emily LeSage, 25, Madison, 25:02; Sasha Swetkovich, 38, Iron River, 25:07; Lilly Olsen, 17, Hayward, 25:18; Elle Treague, 13, Danbury, 25:18.
