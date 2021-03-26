The Hayward Sports Center will host the 35th annual Great Fire Tournament featuring some of the best men’s hockey players throughout northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28.
Games will get underway at 10:30 a.m. Saturday when the Whiskeyjacks face off against the Young Muskies.
At noon, the Burners will play South Shore, and at 1:30 p.m., the Brew Crew will play Rice Lake. At 3 pm., the Replacements will play South Shore.
Action will continue on the south rink with a consolation game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday Two winner’s bracket semifinal games will be played Saturday evening, when the Whiskeyjacks/Young Muskies winner will face the Brew Crew/Rice Lake winner at 7:30 p.m., and the Burners will play The Replacements at 9 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, the Over 40 Muskies will play the Chippewa Falls Over 40 team on the north rink.
On Sunday, the consolation championship will be played at 10 a.m., the third place game at 11:30 a.m. and the championship game at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.