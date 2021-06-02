With the cold temperatures and winds the Hayward Golf Club Ladies League did cancel the game on Wednesday, May 26, but there were still 10 brave souls that went out to golf. Refreshments, conversation and laughter was had by many in the Caddyshak Bar and Grill after the chilly day on the course.
Just a reminder: There is still time to sign up for the Hayward Ladies Invitational on June 16. Call the Pro Shop for additional information.
Interested in signing up with a fun league? We are looking for more ladies to join us every Wednesday AM for our ladies league. If you have any questions, give the Pro Shop a call. Hope to see you on the links.
The game for the May 28 Lakeview Golf & Pizza Friday Morning Ladies Golf League was High Score on the Odd Holes. Yvonne Bailen took first place and Louise Henk took home the putting honors for the day.
The next outing will be Friday, June 4. The game for the day will be best poker hand on holes one through five. This weekly event starts at 9 a.m.
This “just for fun” play league is always looking for new members who might enjoy playing a round at this fun par three course. For more information, call Lakeview at (715) 462-3787.
