...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Joe Kuta senior men’s tournament was played Sunday, Sept. 18, at Hayward Golf Club. The top finishers were: First flight—Gary Swanson low gross, 75; Rick Brown, second low gross, 77; Quentin Johnson low net, 74; Tom Sobczak second low net, 75;Al Kiwazek third low net, 75; Second flight—Tim Barnett low gross, 75; Ken Lundberg second low net, 80; Marc Stauffer low net, 72; Mickey Kjelstad second low net, 73; Terry Nutt third low net, 75. Third flight—Terry Moe low gross, 74; Butch Johnson second low gross, 87; Chris Coons third low gross, 88; Mike Simons low net, 74; Stuart Sayre second low net, 76; Nate Radtke third low net, 77. Fourth flight—Mike Gill low gross, 84; Curt Zamzow second low gross, 85; Tom Petrofske low net, 66; Gold flight—Jim Hardy gross 87, net 77; Rick Sharp gross 91, net 76; Bill Wiberg gross 97, net 75.
Hole in one: Dave Axt shot a hole in one on hole #7 at Lakeview Golf and Pizza at 2:18 p.m. Sept. 11, using an 8 iron. The ace was witnessed by Beth Stubbie-Field.
