Neighbors have set up a Go Fund Me site for a Hayward couple, Kyle Sorensen and Megan, who lost their home, possessions and dog in a fire which happened Sunday evening, Jan. 9. The home is located south of Hayward at the corner of Kadlec Road and Cassandra Drive.

"We have started collecting donations: gift cards for groceries, clothes, furniture, to help with a fresh start. They have living accommodations arranged while their home is being built," said nrighbor Sabrina. The link is:

https://gofund.me/fcc87d96

