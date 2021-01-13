The Gitchi Gami Games ski races for youths from U8 to U23 will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 16-17, at the American Birkebeiner start area trails in the Town of Cable.
The Gitchi Gami Games are part of the Junior Cup and Youth Cup event series in 2021. The Junior National Qualifying series is governed by Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC) and encourages young athletes from U8 to U23 age divisions to enjoy cross-country skiing and develop their skills, whether they are new to the sport, high school skiers, aspiring junior skiers who hope to compete at the top national and international levels, or are somewhere in between.
Events mix Olympic-style competition with elements of learning and fun for all levels, from beginner racers to those with international experience.
Race schedules:
Saturday, Jan. 16: Classic individual start: U12/14 3K; U16 5K; U18-U23 10K/15K (Women/Men)
Sunday, Jan. 17: Freestyle, individual start: U12/14 3K; U16 5K; U18-U23 5K/10K (Women/Men)
Age groups will be limited in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Updates and changes may occur in response to COVID-19 rules and regulations.
