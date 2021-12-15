Approximately 500 skiers from middle school to collegiate, national elite and masters competed in the Gitchi Gami Games Friday-Sunday Dec. 10-12 at the Birkebeiner Trailhead trails in the town of Cable, while included portions of the hilly former Telemark World Cup Trail.
The races were hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC) and U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Super Tour.
Saturday and Sunday races included the CXC Junior Cup as well as Great Lakes and Central Junior Nationals team qualifying events.
The elite winners in the Super Tour included Canadian Philippe Boucher in the men’s 15K mass-start freestyle on Friday in 35:00, followed by Adam Martin of the Craftsbury Vermont Ski Club and Zak Ketterson of Team Birkie, both three seconds out of first.
Rosie Frankowski of Alaska Pacific University won the women’s 15K freestyle in 40:19, followed by 2021 American Birkebeiner winner Alayna Sonnesyn of the Stratton Mountain Ski School in 40:44 and Maria Bredal of the Bridger Ski Foundation in 41:16.
In Saturday’s classical sprints, Zak Ketterson won for the men and Alayna Sonnesyn for the women.
In Sunday’s individual-start classical distance races, Adam Martin won the men’s 15K event with Zak Ketterson second, and Canadian Philippe Boucher third.
Alayna Sonnesyn won the women’s 10K title, with Becca Rorabaugh of Alaska Pacific University second and Rosie Frankowski third.
Several Hayward Hurricanes high school and middle school skiers raced in the junior events. They were:
3K Classic sprints
Karl Nelson, Boys U12, third overall, 10:51; Neel Dums, U14, fifth overall, 11:48; Hael Dums, U12, 14th overall in 12:44; Sully Sportel, U12, 24th in 15:49.
5K Classic race
Mitchell Nelson, 39th in Boys U16, 20:06.
3K Freestyle race
Karl Nelson, U12 boys, sixth place in 6:28; Neel Dums, U14 boys, 10th in 6:40; Hael Dums, U12 boys 16th in 6:59.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.