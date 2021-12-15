Women's race winner

Rosie Frankowski of Alaska Pacific University skates to first place in the USSA Super Tour 15-kilometer women’s freestyle race at the American Birkebeiner trailhead near Cable Friday, Dec. 10.

 Photo by Frank Zufall

Approximately 500 skiers from middle school to collegiate, national elite and masters competed in the Gitchi Gami Games Friday-Sunday Dec. 10-12 at the Birkebeiner Trailhead trails in the town of Cable, while included portions of the hilly former Telemark World Cup Trail.

The races were hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC) and U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Super Tour.

Saturday and Sunday races included the CXC Junior Cup as well as Great Lakes and Central Junior Nationals team qualifying events.

The elite winners in the Super Tour included Canadian Philippe Boucher in the men’s 15K mass-start freestyle on Friday in 35:00, followed by Adam Martin of the Craftsbury Vermont Ski Club and Zak Ketterson of Team Birkie, both three seconds out of first.

Rosie Frankowski of Alaska Pacific University won the women’s 15K freestyle in 40:19, followed by 2021 American Birkebeiner winner Alayna Sonnesyn of the Stratton Mountain Ski School in 40:44 and Maria Bredal of the Bridger Ski Foundation in 41:16.

In Saturday’s classical sprints, Zak Ketterson won for the men and Alayna Sonnesyn for the women.

In Sunday’s individual-start classical distance races, Adam Martin won the men’s 15K event with Zak Ketterson second, and Canadian Philippe Boucher third.

Alayna Sonnesyn won the women’s 10K title, with Becca Rorabaugh of Alaska Pacific University second and Rosie Frankowski third.

Several Hayward Hurricanes high school and middle school skiers raced in the junior events. They were:

3K Classic sprints

Karl Nelson, Boys U12, third overall, 10:51; Neel Dums, U14, fifth overall, 11:48; Hael Dums, U12, 14th overall in 12:44; Sully Sportel, U12, 24th in 15:49.

5K Classic race

Mitchell Nelson, 39th in Boys U16, 20:06.

3K Freestyle race

Karl Nelson, U12 boys, sixth place in 6:28; Neel Dums, U14 boys, 10th in 6:40; Hael Dums, U12 boys 16th in 6:59.

