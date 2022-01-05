After a 7-0 loss to top-ranked Fox Cities, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team rallied for wins over Chippewa Falls-Menomonie 4-2 and the Rock County Fury 4-1 at the Dec. 28-29 Chippewa Falls Holiday Classic.

McKayla Zilisch had a hat trick for Fox Cities in their win over the Canes. The Stars outshot the Hurricanes 30-20.

The Hurricanes outshot Rock County 54-7 in their win over the Fury.

Riley Sprenger scored a hat trick to lead the Canes over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabers, the defending state champions. The win avenged a 3-2 loss to the Sabers earlier this season.

The Canes improved their season record to 6-5. They will play the North Shore Storm at Two Harbors Jan. 6, and travel to Eagle River Jan. 10 to face the Northland Pines Eagles.

Hayward 0 0 0 — 0 Fox Cities 2 4 1 — 7

Shots on goal: Fox Cities 30, Hayward 20.

Goalie saves: Greta Woelber, Hayward, 23; Ella Sciborski, Fox Cities, 20.

Power plays: Fox Cities 1-for-2; Hayward, 0-for-1.

Penalties: Hayward, two for four minutes; Fox Cities, one for two minutes.

Hayward 0 1 3 — 4 Rock County 0 1 0 — 1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: Rock County 4:23, Lily Clark (Emma Kligora, Olivia Combs); Hayward 10:19, Riley Sprenger, short-handed; Hayward 5:28, Gillian Johnson (Mikayla Bigo, Trista Boltz); Hayward 6:28, Sprenger (Reese Sheehan, Johnson);

Third period: Hayward 8:59, Hailey Olby (Lily Eytcheson, Johnson).

Shots on goal: Hayward 54, Rock County 7.

Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-6; Rock County, 0-for-4.

Penalties: Hayward, four for eight minutes; Rock County, six for 12 minutes.

Goalie saves: Greta Woelber, Hayward, 6; Olivia Cronin, Rock County, 50.

Hayward 1 2 1 — 4 CFM Sabers 0 1 1 — 2

First period: Hayward 5:08, Riley Sprenger (Hailey Olby).

Second period: Hayward 13:06, Sprenger (Gretchen Gajewski, Reese Sheehan), power play; Hayward 13:59, Sheehan (Sprenger); CFM Sabers 15:01, Emelia Bergh unassisted.

Third period: CFM Sabers 11:49, Madelyn Hebert (Joey Schemenauer); Hayward 16:43, Sprenger unassisted.

Goalie saves: Greta Woelber, Hayward, 18; Kasandra Herr, CFM, 16.

Power plays: Hayward, 1-for-3; CFM Sabers, 0-for-3.

Shots on goal: Hayward 20, Chippewa Falls-Menomonie, 20.

Penalties: Hayward, three for six minutes; CFM Sabers, three for six minutes.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments