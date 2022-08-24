Chip obto the green

Hurricanes golfer Alyson Reier pitches her ball onto the seventh hole green at Hayward Golf Club during an Aug. 17 match with St. Croix Falls.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

In a nine-hole match at Hayward Golf Club Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team defeated the St. Croix Falls Saints, 183-267.

Tara Eckes shot a 41 to earn the first place medal. Macey Reier shot a 42, Alyson Reier a 45, and Elle Titus a 55. Sofia Bonicatto finished with a 64.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments