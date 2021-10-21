The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daryl Brian Quagon, a recently-released prisoner on Intensive supervised release.
Quagon, 56, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair often worn in a ponytail and has brown eyes.
After being placed on intensive supervised release from Lino Lakes state prison in August,, he recently left his home in Pine City without permission. He later removed his GPS monitoring bracelet in the area of Stone Lake, Wisconsin. He has not contacted his supervision agent since.
Quagon’s criminal history includes a 2000 conviction for second degree criminal Sexual conduct and a 2019 conviction for domestic assault by strangulation.
Quagon has significant ties to the Sawyer County area, including the towns of Stone Lake, Couderay, and Hayward, and also to the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation.
Members of the public are asked not to confront Quagon, but should, however, call 911 immediately if he is seen.
Anyone with information about Quagon’s whereabouts or activities should call 911.
