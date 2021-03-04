The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending the frozen road declaration on 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 6 and enacting Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions statewide.
Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”
Declaration of Spring Thaw also means suspension of most divisible load overweight permits including permit numbers beginning with any of the following two-letter codes: AC, AG, FF, MI, PB and RF.
Non-divisible load permit restriction: The following permit types are not valid on Class II Highways during spring thaw and may not exceed posted weight on any road or bridge: AA, AP, BH, CS, CM, GG, II, MH, MP, SA, SB, SM, SS and ST. Transportation of liquid milk products under non-divisible permit type AA is also suspended.
County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government. More information on overweight permits can be found on the WisDOT website by searching under “oversize overweight permits.” Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at (608) 266-7320. A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling (608) 266-8417.
Effective at noon Monday, March 8, all vehicles operating on county trunk highways in Sawyer County except for County Road B will be restricted to 20 tons gross vehicle weight (four tons per axle).
School buses and trucks hauling milk, fuel and septic are exempt from the seasonal road limits. A 24-hour notice will be given if a change is necessary due to the weather.
Each township posts its own seasonal weight limits for town roads. Drivers should be aware of and informed of these weight limits by contacting the town offices.
