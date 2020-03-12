Zoey Schrock: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Zoey Schrock, daughter of Danae and Tom Schrock, has completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library. Zoey chose the book “I Spy a School Bus” by Jean Marzollo and Walter Wick as her prize.
The 1,000 Books Grant is sponsored locally by Arclin (whose donation funded the prize books), the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and Northern Waters Library Service (NWLS).
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open. For more information, call the library at 715-634-2161, or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com.
This program is free of charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.