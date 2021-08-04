Zoey Chafer

Zoey Elizabeth Chafer, age 4, of Hayward passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Zoey was born April 10, 2017. in Hayward, the daughter of Michael Joseph Chafer and Samantha Sue Smith. Zoey will be remembered by her family as a happy and spunky child that was pure love and a blessing to all who knew her. She enjoyed watching Sponge Bob Square Pants, lying in the sun, going on walks, watching her sister play and listening to music.

Zoey is survived by her mother, Samantha (Domenic Falkner) Smith of Hayward; father, Michael Chafer of Hayward; sister, Callie Chafer; maternal grandparents, Cheryl Vana and Mark Smith; paternal grandparents, Kari (Chris Draganowski) Chafer and Scott Chafer, Heather Falkner and Robert Falkner; paternal great-grandparents, Rose Chafer and Connie Kilcoyne; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Ruth Vana.

A funeral service will be held for Zoey at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Hayward Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.

Online condolences may be shared with Zoey’s family at www.bratley-nelson.com.

