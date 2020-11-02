December 28, 1989 — October 26, 2020
Zachary M. Trepania Sr., 30, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Zachary Michael Trepania was born Dec. 28, 1989 in Hayward, the son of Jennifer Trepania and Bruce Dennis. He grew up in and graduated in Hayward. Zach received his culinary certificate from Fox Valley Technical College and was a cook at various restaurants in the Hayward area. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. Zach loved playing video games with his kids and making everyone laugh. Zach will be missed by many.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer; sons, Zachary Trepania Jr. and Abel Trepania; daughters, Makayla Trepania and Aleah Miller; brothers, Vincent Stevens, Bruce Dennis and Jimmy Dennis; sisters, Carmen Dennis, Chelsea Trepania and Megan Trepania; grandmother, Antoinette Trepania; great-grandfather, Carl Miller; significant other, Alayna LaRonge; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Zach was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; infant daughter, Serenity Rose Trepania; grandfathers, Alfred Trepania and Merlyn Gokey; and grandmother, Eunice Dennis.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.