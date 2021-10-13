Yvonne Alvina Schramm, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her residence in Stone Lake.
She was born May 31, 1939, and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosalie (Dwyer) Vondrachek. She was united in marriage to William Everett Schramm on June 15, 1957, in Chicago.
Yvonne and Bill built a wonderful life for their family, retiring to the shores of Lac Courte Oreilles in 1995. She was a gracious host and the life of the party. Yvonne’s idea of a good gathering was good food, good people and good cocktails. She was always very active and enjoyed swimming, snowmobiling and most anything that involved being in the sun. Yvonne was extremely proud of her family, especially Jenny, who was her Sunshine.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, William Schramm of Stone Lake; their children, Pamela (Stanley) Mosher, Scott Schramm, Jeffery (Carole) Schramm, Sandee (Jerry) Hendricks and Jennifer Schramm; her grandchildren, Christopher, Amylynn, Adam, Krystle (Eric), Christopher (Rachel), Zachery, Lauren, Ethan (Alessandra), JD, Jonathon (Toree), Jacob and Joshua; her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Khloe, Ezekiel, Naomi, Hudson and Harlow, and she was eagerly awaiting the birth of twins, Stella and Charlotte; her brother, Joseph Vondrachek of Stone Lake; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Association for Down Syndrome, 1460 Renaissance Dr, Suite #102, Park Ridge, IL 60068.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
