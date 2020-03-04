Two unique conservation summer camp opportunities are available for middle and high school students this summer in northern Wisconsin. Michigan’s Upper Peninsula youth are also welcome.
Middle school youth (entering grades 6-8 in the fall) are invited to attend Sand Lake Conservation Camp at Camp Bird near Crivitz (Marinette County) from June 17-19. The $100 fee ($150 after May 20) includes room, board, T-shirt and all activities/programs. Visit www.marinettecounty.com (search for “Sand Lake” or “Conservation Camp”) for more information.
Registrations are not accepted after June 3 and are first-come, first-served; space is limited. The registration packet is available online, or request it via mail/email. For more information or to request registration materials, call Anne Bartels, education specialist/camp director, at (715) 732-7784 or email abartels@marinettecounty.com.
High school youth (entering grades 9-12 in the fall; must be 17 or under) are invited to participate in the Wisconsin Land + Water Conservation Association Youth Conservation Camp, June 22-25 at the North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters in Vilas County. Wildlife programs, habitat restoration projects, daily field trips, teambuilding activities and hands-on activities provide an in-depth look at natural resources management and careers. The $250 registration fee covers all programs, meals, snacks, lodging and a T-shirt. The deadline is May 29. Register online at wisconsinlandwater.org/events/youth-conservation-camps or contact Kim Warkentin at the Wisconsin Land + Water Conservation Association at (608) 441-2677 or kim@wisconsinlandwater.org.
These camps provide fun outdoor experiences, help foster an appreciation for nature and introduce a variety of opportunities in natural resources and conservation careers. Natural resource professionals present programs on wildlife, habitat, water quality, fisheries, forestry, outdoor skills and more.
Engaging speakers and interesting topics give campers an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities, learn outdoor skills, make friends, participate in typical summer camp experiences, and enjoy Wisconsin’s beautiful Northwoods. Contact a local county Land & Water Conservation or UW-Extension office for any available scholarships offered.
