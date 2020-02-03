OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A 67-year-old man has died and a 28-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing inside a home in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh police said they were called to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Sunday evening, and learned that someone had been stabbed.
They arrived to find the victim had been stabbed with a knife. He died at a hospital. The suspect was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide. A 63-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
Police said all three people know each other, but they didn't say how or if the three are related. Authorities are still investigating but say there is no danger to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.