We are here.
Here is quarantine.
Here is flatten the curve.
Here is social distancing.
Here is racial unrest.
Here is a huge explosion in Lebanon.
Here is a presidential election that carries all of the intensity that one can imagine.
Here is smack dab in the middle of some of the greatest challenges that our world has ever faced.
Most people are frustrated. Many are flat out angry. Still others are afraid. They feel their “normal” lives slipping through their fingers and we don’t know what comes next.
Personally, I’m just as tired of COVID-19 as anyone. I know a number of people who have had the virus. My friend lost his life to the virus. Part of me is flat out angry, part of me is sad and part of me wishes that the Bahamas would allow United States citizens to come for a visit right now.
Collectively we want things to return to normal, but the fact is none of us knows that things are going to bounce back. We don’t know how long the coronavirus is going to be affecting our lives. There are so many things that we just don’t know in this season, but the compelling truth is that we have a choice of how we respond in this challenging season. The season is tough, but your response to it has not been predetermined. You can choose how you respond.
You can choose your posture. Criticism is easy to dish out. Opinions are a dime a dozen. Let’s be kind in our suggestions and forgiving if things don’t go our way. Let’s fight for grace even in our disagreements. And let’s love with deep affection and protection, like Jesus would.
None of this is ideal. We all wish it was different. But we have to show forbearance to each other as we try and do our best with the hand we’ve been dealt. Try and imagine what it’s like to be in someone else’s shoes, in their skin.
That decision that was made that has affected you is not a no-brainer, no matter what side of the decision you stand on. It’s difficult to discern the right path these days. People aren’t stupid. They are humans just like you trying to use their heads and hearts to chart a path forward in a jungle of opinions and projections.
You can choose courage over fear. America is drowning in fear. A recent Pew Research Center poll showed that 75% of all U.S. adults still believe the worst is yet to come and 66% were worried that restrictions might be lifted too soon. We aren’t the land of the free. We’re the land of the fearful.
That was true before the coronavirus. There’s no other place on earth with as much anxiety, paranoia, neuroses, insurance policies and disaster plans and OSHA regulations and general stress about when the other shoe is going to drop. We in the good old USA are winning in the fear department.
But get this: Every hero in the Bible felt fear, but chose to move anyway. Abraham followed God into a land he’d never visited before. Moses overcame a speech impediment. Elijah faced 850 prophets of false gods in an epic showdown. Esther faced certain death to save her people from genocide and Shadrach, Meschah and Abednego chose not to bend their knee to an idol. Mary overcame the fear of an unwed pregnancy in a society where that was a capital offense and Joseph chose to walk alongside her. And that’s just a flyover.
In 1933, Franklin Roosevelt had been elected to his first term as President. He inherited the Great Depression and a whopping 25% unemployment rate. Roosevelt is remembered as a successful president, not because everyone was happy during his time in office, but because he motivated the nation to move despite their fears. From the first words of his inaugural address, it’s obvious FDR didn’t come to the party to sit still:
“First of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance . . . This is no unsolvable problem if we face it wisely and courageously. There are many ways it can be helped, but it can never be helped merely by talking about it. We must act and act quickly.”
That’s good. Biblical, actually.
No matter your opinions of coronavirus and the worldwide response, the only thing we need to fear right now is the way fear is crippling us; how it’s stopped us from advancing. And before you turn your finger to point at a politician or a state or a mask order, you should look at yourself. I’m talking about how fear is controlling you. Yes, you.
If you’re ready to walk in the steps of our greatest heroes, it’s time to get moving. It can be small. Start that house project you’ve been avoiding. Make that phone call you’ve been putting off. Download the budget app and start punching in numbers. Ask that girl or guy out. Have an honest conversation with your spouse. Knock on your neighbor’s door. Pray.
We live in frightening times. But throughout history, the men and women we remember as bold and brave were born from adversity. They felt fear, but they moved forward anyway. The fear doesn’t have to win. Choose the path of resilience and courage.
You were born for this and by the grace of God, we will get through this crisis. Together.
