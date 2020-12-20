You are not alone.
You may feel alone. You may think you are alone. But there is never a moment in which you face life without help.
God repeatedly pledges His presence to His people.
To Abram, God said, Do not be afraid . . . I am your shield, your exceedingly great reward. —Genesis 15:1
To Hagar, the angel announced, Do not be afraid; God has heard. —Genesis 21:17
When Isaac was expelled from his land by the Philistines and forced to move from place to place, God appeared to him and reminded him, Do not be afraid, for I am with you. —Genesis 26:24
After Moses’ death God told Joshua, Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. —Joshua 1:9
God was with David, in spite of his adultery.
With Jacob, in spite of his deception.
With Elijah, in spite of his lack of faith.
Before Jesus departed this earth, he said to his disciples, “Go and make disciples of all nations . . . teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” —Matthew 28:19-20
Some Native American tribes once had a challenging rite of passage when their sons were ready to transition into manhood. The teenage boy was blindfolded and led into the woods at night and instructed to sit down by a tree. He was told to remain there until he felt the warmth of the sunrise. You can imagine the horror of hearing unfamiliar sounds that long night. The terrified young man must have envisioned a ferocious wild animal or a monstrous warrior from an enemy tribe stalking him. How petrifying to be all alone in a dangerous forest!
In the morning when the boy felt the first rays of the sun, he eagerly yanked off the blindfold. Then as he glanced around, he would spot his dad just a few feet away sitting up against a tree with his weapons at his side. His father had been there all night long keeping watch over him . . . and the boy didn’t even know it.
In her wonderful book “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” author Sheila Walsh talks about the “do not be afraid” passages in the Bible. She writes, “When God says, ‘Do not be afraid,’ it is not like the other commandments like, ‘Do not steal’ or ‘Do not murder.’
In fact, if we look at the places in the Bible where these four words appear, we will find they were given in situations where God’s people needed assurance of God’s presence or some form of encouragement.
She concludes, “Indeed, we can say the words, ‘Do not fear’ are equivalent to the words, ‘I am here.’”
This is a revolutionary thought to me and I hope for you as well. I wonder what might happen if we approached this call not to fear as an encouragement, precisely because God is with us in our fear.
In this sense, God is like a good parent who sees our anxieties and knows all will be well. It isn’t that we can’t be anxious; it’s that God isn’t anxious.
May we along with the writer of Psalm 94:19 be able to say, “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul.”
