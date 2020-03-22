As of this writing I find that I am participating in history that I had previously only read about. Outbreaks, quarantines, everyone having to humble themselves to the orders of the health professionals and the governing authorities were things I had placed in our country’s, and our world’s, past. But here it is. I should have known better than to do that. We live on a living planet, and illnesses and outbreaks have always showed up every few generations.
Of course, the prophets who predicted this, like Dr. Michael Osterholm, a graduate of my alma mater Luther College and former director of the Centers for Disease Control, were ignored. Dr. Osterholm pointed out our vulnerabilities and sounded the alarms, but he was marginalized and the budgets were cut because the economy was growing and we were getting better smartphones and more channels and we didn’t want a Debbie Downer raining on our parade.
We were not prepared for this because we were unwilling to listen and unwilling to allocate. This is why the seven deadly sins, pride-greed-sloth-envy-anger-lust-gluttony, are so deadly. It is why Scouting’s motto is “be prepared.”
It is hard to prepare for what might go wrong when things are seemingly going well. I am betting that the most difficult stretch of Joseph’s leadership of Egypt in the book of Genesis was getting the population to buy into socking away 20% of the produce during the seven abundant years to prepare for the seven years of famine to come. Do you think the people liked seeing their excess carted away? Do you think that they enjoyed living on just 80% during those flush years? I bet there was some complaining and griping about Joseph’s wisdom as people sat in the midst of abundance — privation and famine unimaginable.
Now leading becomes really tough and our leaders will be blamed for us being poorly prepared. Our leaders were not ready for this but that is largely because WE didn’t want to be. We will find out who our leaders are, however.
Just four generations ago our forebearers faced the Spanish Flu Pandemic, the Great Depression and world fascism while battling also diphtheria, polio, mumps and measles — and won. They were greatly inconvenienced, many lost their lives, but they worked hard, endured and conquered. That is history.
History is full of those who worked hard, endured and conquered. I hope I am worthy of them. At the end of “The Return of the King,” as the King of Rohan lay dying after helping to save Gondor’s land, the king says that he will now be buried with his fathers, in whose great company he now feels worthy. He won for the young a chance for a future, like the generations before him.
So I will obey the health professionals, the governing authorities, common sense and the law of love. I will not treat you as if you are contagious — that is what causes panic, selfishness and hoarding. I will treat myself as if I am infected and conduct myself in your best interests. I will not complain. I will not joke about it. I will keep my vows. I will parent to the best of my abilities and pastor as best I can amidst this rapidly fluid time.
Our hospitals normally operate at two-thirds capacity. We are being asked to take measures to slow down the spread of this virus. It is much too late to stop it. We need to slow it down enough so that our health care workers can respond to their normal duties and take in the added burden of this outbreak.
None of us wanted this moment to happen. But it is here and we need to do our best. The generations before us have set the bar high and we can do it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.