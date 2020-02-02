This time of year I think about lonely old Nikolai. The Polish community of Waumandee sponsored Nikolai after World War II and he came from war-ruined Poland to Western Wisconsin when he was a teenager. He had seen firsthand horrendous sin and evil, and this orphan was delighted to be in America.
When Nikolai first came to Waumandee he wasn’t lonely. He talked Polish with the old folks and enthusiastically worked as laborer for whomever would put him to work. He was such a joy that everyone accepted him, took him in, or had him to dinner. He came as a project, someone to rescue from the rubble of World War II and get away from the commies, but soon Nicolai became an accepted and integral part of the community who had an infectious delight in every simple pleasure. Nikolai became what they call an odd-jobber, doing whatever labor needed to be done for cash, but slowly he ended up being the caretaker for the Catholic Church in Waumandee. He took care of the church, the Manse, the grounds and the cemetery, and was provided with a small salary and an even smaller home. He danced but never dated or married. He was the happiest soul you could ever meet. He was a friend to kittens and puppies and flowers and children.
Lonely. I said he was lonely. The loneliness happened in later years and only during the winter months. One of the better paying cash gigs that Nikolai had was grave digger. Not only was he paid by the cemetery association and the funeral home, but families would often tip him for doing such a fine job. The Waumandee Church even did winter burials and were very appreciative of the extremely hard work Nikolai would do to fight through the frozen topsoil and clay of Buffalo County.
As the years piled onto Nikolai’s body he developed the natural inclination to work smarter, not harder, and Nikolai started to plan ahead for winter. Nikolai did not stock pile charcoal, he didn’t buy a used jackhammer, he just started putting straw bales on top of the grave plots of the people he thought would not make it through the winter. When they died all he had to do was move the bales aside and shovel through the thawed ground that the bales had protected.
This sort of foresight was not terrifically appreciated by the people of Waumandee. It is said that folks would drive by and strain their necks intentionally looking away so as to not see where the bales had been placed. People would go out of their way to park in the church lot opposite the cemetery so as to not see what they didn’t want to see.
Though Nikolai was seen at the deer registration station, he no longer was invited to Thanksgiving dinners or to Packer games after worship. People didn’t want to feel that Nikolai was “evaluating” them. At the Waumandee House one night someone got into a coughing fit and his friends asked if it was time to fetch some hay bales. In bars they laugh about death, but it was no laughing matter anywhere else. People coming to worship would sit behind or away from Nikolai so as to not be scanned by those all-seeing eyes. Nikolai wasn’t 100% accurate in his bale placement; he missed some, some made it through the winter, but he was accurate enough to give people the heebie-jeebies.
Nikolai’s accuracy partly came from being aware, just paying attention to the normal chatter about who was sick, who was being seen by hospice, which farmer had just entered the nursing home. And partly it was just a highly tuned sense he had for people about to meet their mortal end. Maybe his childhood had taught him the signs. But November through March nobody invited Nikolai anywhere and people would even hesitate to go anywhere near Nikolai. Usually by Easter the cemetery had been cleared and all was forgiven and good old Nikolai was welcomed again. As long as the ground was thawed and the cemetery rivaled Augusta National then all was well.
Nikolai has now joined them folks he faithfully buried. I would love to tell you that he died in winter and had put bales on his own grave, or that he died in winter and it took a crew of six taking turns to break through the concrete hard soil. But I can’t. He died and was buried in a beautiful summer deep in the Driftless Region in a peacefulness that would not have seemed possible during has traumatic childhood.
But if anyone had earned it, it was him.
