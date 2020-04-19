What will we do while we wait at home? One of the things I learned very early on as I was growing up, was to never say to my mother, “I’m bored.” Mother’s sure response was, “Well, I can find something for you to do…” That meant work, and I think that she saved the worst jobs for those times — things like hand trimming around the many trees that circled our one-acre front lawn, or trying to wipe behind mom as she washed the many storm windows to be put on or taken off of our two-story clapboard house.
I could very quickly respond with a list of things that I thought sounded better, like reading in my room or playing ball with my brothers on that front lawn. So many memories run through my head when I look back. It is very healthy to stretch our memory. It is a God-given gift for such a time as this.
So, in this time of “while we wait,” I sat down to write. I began with a few pages of lined notebook paper, and I jotted down a few words. Pretty soon the page was filled with thoughts. Then I drew arrows, putting things in an order of where I think they fit best. Only then did I get out the computer to let my mind fill in the blanks of what to write.
Your process might be very different, yet I am inviting you to fill some of this time by doing some writing. Write your story. Jot your memories. Recall the good and the strange. Do it for your children or just for yourself. Don’t worry about the spelling or neatness (though make it legible).
Here are a few ideas to begin: Did you have a Great Aunt Joyce? She was my mother’s, mother’s sister, quite serious and always right. When we were children, she would tell us where to sit, how to act, when we could speak. As teenagers when we were finally allowed to play cards with the adults, we had to play by Aunt Joyce’s rules. It wasn’t until I was an adult and Aunt Joyce had gone on to the great beyond that I realized no one else in the world played cards with the rules that Aunt Joyce insisted we use.
That is a silly story but one that always sticks in my mind. I think I now have more appreciation for Aunt Joyce than I did as a child. She was a character, and she had character. I don’t know about your family, but my family had/has lots of characters — myself included! Did you note that I added how she fit into my family? One of my sons may find her picture in the old albums I have, and now will have a story to go along with her picture. Albums can be a starting place if you need one. Write a story about some of the characters in your family.
Write about your childhood, who you spent time with, your favorite games, your favorite book then, and next list your favorite now. Why not? Then you can ponder how far you have come. What places have you seen and what do you remember most? As a family we traveled to Colorado in a blue Chevrolet station wagon to visit the cousins. I remember dad milked the cows at 2 a.m. and we were awakened at 4 a.m. so we could leave and drive the 17-plus hour trip there, in one day.
Can you imagine five children, ages 2-14, all together, rotating seating every three hours when dad would finally stop — one in the middle of the front seat and four in the next seat, suitcases and lunch in the back. I, the eldest, got blamed for picking on the two-year-old, who had learned how to push my buttons and never did anything wrong in dad’s eyes. Finally, mom told us all to sit still and take a nap. Two on the seat and two curled up on the floor with the hump in the middle for a pillow. It was a long ride, yet somehow, we all lived to tell the story, though each of us tell it a little differently.
List things you have learned of value in your life. Who was your favorite teacher? What is your favorite color and where do you see God using it in your life? Writing is good therapy, and we’ve got time. We all have good and not so good memories. Write the dark chapters as well. Maybe it will be therapeutic. You can always burn them when you are done. Even so, save the good stuff!
You will probably get tired of writing before the memories run out. Just set it aside to be added to later. Share them or hide them, others will enjoy finding them someday, even though you are really doing this for yourself. Fill your mind with all of the wonderful things that God has blessed you with, and then jot them down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.