In our living room, on the walls and shelves, there are 25 pictures that someone captured in a specific moment. Last night we were laughing because the largest one is of a man we don’t even know with a dog of the same breed as the two dogs in our house. Bob especially likes the picture because the man is a pheasant hunter, as is Bob.
Then I pointed out that one of the other pictures on the next wall is of two horses, and we aren’t really horse people. Even so, this one was taken by my cousin, a photographer with a gift of highlighting the details of an animal. We agreed that it is the best picture in the room.
Most of the rest are pictures of our family: parents, children, and grandchildren, some in multiples at different stages of life. Some are old black-and-whites or copies of copies. They are not the best quality, but still very important to us.
So, while we wait, I recommend we all take some pictures. Most of us have a camera or a phone with the ability to capture any number of life’s moments in just seconds. Even better, we can take ten shots of one thing, with the ability to erase all but the best one to store or print. Take all you want — you’ve got time!
Take pictures of the people that are still only six feet away. Don’t drive them crazy, no one likes a camera always in their face. Yet take time to thank God for these people who are within camera reach and wait with you. Take more than just people. Try to see the objects around you. Don’t just see the view you always see from your chair. Try to see the stuff in your house in a new way. Maybe lay on the floor and look up and under. Don’t just see the broken and the dusty, look beyond and find the unique or the comfortable from another angle. Pinpoint the details and click.
Go outside! Have a scavenger hunt! Make a list of possibilities: one acorn, a robin, a glittering rock or an agate, something green coming through the ground. Make your own list. You may not find these, yet you may discover something even more exciting. I found some daffodils coming up and took a picture to put in the church newsletter. After you click, thank God for spring! Keep on the lookout for tree buds.
Take a picture of the texture of the mud or the waves in the water puddle, maybe even a video of the breeze in the bare tree branches that is drying the mud! Possibly a picture of the dirty snow pile to look at in August when you are too warm. I thank God for the four seasons of our part of the world, yet often while living through one, I yearn for another.
What about the mailbox? Some day you may have a different mailbox and a picture of this old friend may be a fond memory of what you found inside each day — letters from friends, checks, Valentines and Christmas cards. Next, think out-of-the-box — pictures of the landscape, the house and the garage. Warning: ask the neighbors before you start taking pictures of their house, especially a close-up. Even so, while you are out there, say a prayer in each direction for your neighbors, your community and the world — you’ve got time.
Later sort through all of your pictures. Keep some to see again. Print the best to frame as a conversation piece and consider entering them in the photography section at the County Fair. I did that a couple years ago, especially enjoying the competition, and now they adorn the guest room of our house.
Lastly, know that nothing will look as good as God’s original creation. Yet you will have good memories of the time you spent appreciating all that God has blessed your life with, even while you wait.
