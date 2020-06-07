Do you remember 1999, when there was a big doomsday countdown clock at the Post Office, clicking away our time until the Millennium when all of our computers would die and the world might end. It seems that often in life we are counting days: until School lets out, until graduation, until Memorial Weekend, until vacation, until birthdays. We now know that can all change quickly. Oh, there will still be Memorial Day and birthdays, yet they aren’t what we envisioned six months ago.
The author of the books of Luke and Acts recorded what happened the 40 days of Christ’s Resurrection. After Jesus’ death, how did he use the last 40 days he was with his disciples and others, before he ascended to God? Luke writes that when Jesus was with the apostles for that time he spoke about the Kingdom of God. Jesus didn’t lecture about the angels, or the inspiration of scripture, or any of the countless things that find their way into the church discourse and that pastors and church people often find important. What was important to the risen Christ was the Kingdom of God. The Kingdom of God is not a political term, but a description of a way of living together in ways which best reflect the image of God in us collectively and individually.
Jesus didn’t leave us with a set of doctrinal statements about the kingdom. The Kingdom of God seems to be not so much right thinking, than right spirit and right practice. How we treat one another, and other people of our society is more important to the kingdom than what propositions we agree on. How we treat one another within the days we have.
How long is a day? Some seem very long right now. Even so, I especially remember one great day, a few years back: A preseason spring overnight at church camp. In that time, we arrived and slept in good rest. We woke up together, shared a rustic bathroom together, had devotions together, ate together. Some studied, some cleaned and readied the camp for the next day’s arrival of the summer counselors and the beginning of camp season. We made new friends and got to know old friends better. Some went to the lake and some took pictures. We ate together and we ate more together. We camp-fired together, and we all prayed. So much and more in only one day. It was so nice to be where there were no outside distractions. And we developed a spirit of camaraderie. It said a lot about the time and space to really relate to each other.
Christians have been waiting for over 2,000 years for Jesus to come again, and it hasn’t happened yet. What on earth is Jesus waiting for? Lord knows that there have been countless occasions in the past two plus millennium when things could have been much improved by Jesus coming back. It appears that we are cautioned not to worry about it. We are not to become sidetracked from the business of the Kingdom of God. Our responsibility is not to try and figure out when Christ will return but to receive the Holy Spirit in order to be Christ’s witnesses, even to the ends of the earth.
Can we quit counting days waiting for tomorrow and live today? When we pray can we pray for God’s timing and accept the outcome? Lord, teach us patience, and guide us to use our days wisely. Amen.
