Noticing that a great many happenings in John’s Gospel circulate around water I started investigating waters in our area.
I learned that though there are a great many attractive and useful hardwoods in our area, like oak, maple and hickory, pine became king because pine logs floated. There were no roads and logging trucks so the rivers became the delivery vehicle for the logs – only logs that floated had any value so pine became king as northern Wisconsin single handedly rebuilt Chicago.
I also learned that in the dominant native languages of the area water played a huge role in naming places. The “mis” or “mi” in front of something usually meant “water” in most of the native tongues. The Mississippi means “father of waters,” thus Old Man River. Missouri means “river of the wooden canoe people.”
Minnesota means “land of many waters.” Milwaukee probably means something like “pleasant water gathering place.” Michigan means “great water.” And Misconsin means “river running through a red place.” That is not a misspelling — we live in Misconsin. Good luck changing it, though.
It turns out that a cartographer mapping out this interesting place sandwiched between Lake Michigan, Lake Superior and the Mississippi thought that the biggest river emptying into the Mississippi was the signature element so elaborately wrote the name of the river into his map. So flamboyant and exuberant was his “M” that people reading the map thought it was a “W” rather than an “M” and the Wisconsin River, and thus the state of Wisconsin, was born.
Language is like that — constantly changing, adapting, misread or misheard, yet once in writing becomes permanent. It is as if the history of human communication is an inexorably slow moving game of telephone.
The 16th century church reformer Martin Luther considered the one responsible for settling down the German dialects by his translating the Bible into German, famously said, “Preach the Gospel at all times — use words only when necessary.” Did Luther intuitively know that language was a difficult and fluid thing and maybe it is best to simply care and love?
When the grumpy minor prophet Amos gave his vision of judgment on Israel he said, “I hate, I despise your festivals, and I take no delight in your solemn assemblies. Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them; and the offerings of well-being of your fatted animals I will not look upon. Take away from me the noise of your songs; I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream. Amos 5:21-24
Amos was saying the language of worship is not heard over the crying of orphans, widows and strangers. The only language that matters are the acts that show that you care for another human being. Actions are louder than words. And inaction makes our words fake.
Our corporate confession that we use has a line, “Forgive us for what we have done, and what we have left undone.” That word, undone, convicts me more than all the other words because it reminds me that words are cheap. The trappist monk mystic Thomas Merton said that the Christian is truly mature when what one prays and what one does are the same thing.
I went to see a dear mentor who was dying of cancer. He and his family had befriended us when I was a “baby” pastor. We knew we had to go so we just decided to go, COVID be damned, and see them. We walked into his home in Westby, and though the cancer had robbed him of his voice, his face brightened and showed affection at the sight of us. And we were undeniably present, we had driven four hours, we were there — our prayers and actions were the same and we knew he loved us, his face showed it. Someone who only spoke Swahili would have seen the truth of the encounter.
Language, word, meanings, are all fluid; we rob words from cultures we have destroyed and invent words out of thin air — but caring cannot be denied or misinterpreted or misspelled and the years cannot change it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.