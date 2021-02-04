Three iconic waters are located in the Holy Land, where north-south-east-west meet in a tiny area on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean. These waters are the Jordan River, the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea.
The Jordan River is an average river that symbolically, and in reality, separates the survival of the desert crossing from the life in the Promised Land. The Sea of Galilee is a good-sized lake that abundantly produces fish and has fed generations out of its largesse. The Dead Sea is a lifeless salt lake with a specific gravity so high it is virtually impossible for people to sink in it.
Of course, these waters are iconic because they are mentioned throughout the Bible and because they are still there today in what we call the Holy Land. What is also interesting to me is that, though they could not be more unlike each other than they are, the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea share something in common: the Jordan River, which flows into both bodies of water. So how is it that one body of water, Galilee, is so lifegiving and fertile, and the other body of water is, as the name states, dead?
The Jordan meanders into Galilee from the north and then leaves the southern end of the lake to continue southward into the Dead Sea. So the Sea of Galilee is essentially a widening of the Jordan, a deep and wide broadening such that it is considered a lake all by itself. This is similar to how the Mississippi River forms Lake Winnibigoshish in northern Minnesota and Lake Pepin at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. The river flows in and the river flows out — pretty simple.
The Dead Sea is fed by the Jordan River but then there is no outlet. The Dead Sea takes in but it doesn’t let out. The Sea of Galilee receives and gives; the Dead Sea only receives. One is a giver and the other a hoarder.
That might not be a useful metaphor because I have known givers who were only giving because they wanted influence, and I have met hoarders who were very generous. And that is the point.
I think, anecdotally, the happiest people I have ever met have been those who were giving of themselves. Something had come into their lives and they were giving it forward, like Galilee. Whether it was money, time, energy or all three, they were sharing out of the abundance of what they had received. Not all of them were equally materially blessed but all of them had a sense of an abundance that they could share from. But I have known the opposite.
I have been on boards, diverse boards, that worked together fine. Even differences in wealth, gender, politics, didn’t prevent the board from doing its job because they loved the church, the Bible Camp, the playground project, whatever — the love they held in common brought a collective good out of them. But I have seen those same highly functioning boards get ruined by one toxic person, a narcissist.
A narcissist can only think about self and only does things for self and basically thinks the whole world exists for their pleasure. The narcissist wants everything their way and if they do not get their way then the world has cheated them. Everyone, even people they find useful to use, is the enemy.
The narcissist only takes and never gives and usually divides the group. I have seen examples of narcissists like this in my 40-some years of boards and committees across spectrums of age and wealth and gender and politics. One narcissist, one Dead Sea of a person, can destroy group cohesiveness in minutes. And I have seen a playground full of toddlers getting along fine suddenly be thrown apart by one child showing up and insisting that he or she must get all the attention.
That is why I choose to hang around with people who have a sense of gratitude for what they have received and a sense of purpose for what they give. They are just happier and more accepting of me. They are just more useful, more of an asset, in all the things that I love about life. Again, I have seen one narcissist quickly ruin that.
That is why I take nomination committees so seriously, because we need more than just people with a pulse, we need people who are Galilees and not Dead Seas. I remember a business owner in Alma who said she hired personalities, not skills. She wanted pleasant, smart, hardworking people working for her. She figured any skill can be taught but personalities are what matter.
How fortunate Jesus was to have three such useful bodies of water as a backdrop for telling us about living a life that matters.
