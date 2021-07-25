Speaking of small towns, I have spent my entire ministry in small towns and one thing you learn is the power of words. You learn that there are no family trees but there are family vines and you learn that words travel fast. And the fastest traveling words are usually the inaccurate ones.
We were involved in 4-H and one of the things I curmudgeonly agreed to was that we would have bunnies. The bunnies were Netherlands dwarfs and were cuter than heck. They were surprisingly fertile, too, from a city kid’s perspective.
Turns out one of our own children would take the bunnies out of the cages and let them cohabitate for a while and serenade them with Ring-A-Round-the-Rosie as nature took its course. We started using locks on the cages and greatly slowed down the reproductive rate.
But back to a small town. When you start getting several small, cuddly, but vulnerable creatures the chances of something bad happening greatly increases and,, sure enough one of the bunnies caught a cold and died. This was a new experience for my kids so they, of course, talked about it.
One of my kids loudly proclaimed, in the library, that the “rabbit died.” The librarian was this good old soul who kept books on life support, loved Eisenhower and still wore horned rim glasses with jewels and she overheard my child’s exclamation. But what she heard when she heard that the “rabbit died” was what it meant in her reproductive days.
The phrase “the rabbit died” had been a euphemism for pregnant because pregnancies were confirmed in doctors’ offices by tests using rabbit ovaries which were harvested from rabbits raised just for their ovaries. Today you go to a pharmacy or large department store, buy a test, use the store’s bathroom and then call your husband at work and say, “Guess what!?”
You see where I am going? By the end of the day the librarian had shared the news several times that the prolific Bacon family wasn’t stopping at five kids and were expecting another. I received a few smirks and messages in town the next day like, “You people don’t know when to quit.” When I asked what they were talking about they reluctantly congratulated me on us expecting another child.
I was shocked to learn this. I had participated in a supposedly effective procedure to prevent such an occurrence. And I was under the impression that it would have been something my wife would have told me first. So I laughed and did a little back tracking and traced it back to the school librarian. The story died quickly because in small towns the next rumor is waiting in the next coffee cup or on the next bar stool.
In that same town of 800 one of my twins’ classmates, who raised those terribly cute dwarf goats that bounce around so delightfully, had one of her nannies give birth to twin nanny goats on my twins’ birthday. She of course named them after my twins. About a year later she announced that one of the young nannies was pregnant already and called her by name — one of my daughter’s names.
That name also was the goat’s name. But the word quickly went around that one of my daughters was pregnant. Again, pregnancies are one of those things that you hope you are the first to know, not the last, but we found it humorous.
In both instances of misinformation we were able to trace it to its source and quickly quell it, but it shows how rapidly information can travel. It is a reminder that words matter.
It is also a reminder that when we choose our words carefully we can build up a wonderful community. It is a reminder that when we talk with each other rather than about each other we create a fabric of affection and care that makes small towns the towns that Norman Rockwell painted for the Saturday Evening Post.
