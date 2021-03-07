The first church that I served was Our Savior’s Lutheran in Lamberton, Minnesota, where Armin worked as the building caretaker. Armin and his wife previously had worked as longtime church custodians. Armin’s pride in the church was such that he was the first one there and the last one to leave every Sunday.
One day, in his early 90s Armin fell on the ice walking to church. Armin was laid up for several weeks because of his injuries. Needing someone to fill Armin’s absence, we began to discuss solutions as a church council.
One of the council members asked, “Should we talk to Armin about retiring?” Such a suggestion was utterly reasonable. Armin’s job’s required crossing the road in icy conditions, to say nothing about the risk presented navigating steps in a dark church building. Everyone felt terrible about Armin being hurt on the job and dreaded something worse happening to him.
Hearing this discussion, I knew I had to speak up as forcefully as during any time throughout my ministry. While I sympathized with Armin’s physical safety concern, I believed his dignity was even more important.
“It is easier to heal broken bones than a broken spirit.” Armin had been such a faithful servant; he needed to be allowed to retire according to his terms.
So why do I bring up Armin in the age of COVID-19? A few weeks back, I drove to visit Esther. Esther lives at home and will turn “102” in June. As soon as I approach the door, Esther is waiting to hug me. Communicating with Esther due to hearing loss is a challenge. Masks make this an impossibility.
While her community tries to support Esther, her days remain spent basically alone. People refuse to enter her home, not wanting to spread COVID, even though Esther was hospitalized last November with COVID.
A few years back, I sat down with Esther to fill out a medical directive. We’ve discussed how she wants the end of her life to look. We talked about the practical implications of these decisions.
When COVID began, I was asked if I would hesitate to visit a 101-year-old during a pandemic?
I responded, “No,” as I can say with 100% certainty that I’m honoring how Esther wants to live her remaining years on Earth. Like nearly every other senior that I have encountered, Esther desires quality of life over quantity of life. There is no bigger factor in the quality of life than the ability to maintain relationships.
Recently, I received notification that a local long-term care center was reopening its doors for resident visits. The plan includes visits scheduled the day before, limited time, masks, social distancing, rapid COVID testing and screening. This plan will begin two weeks post-second COVID vaccination and has been approved by Sawyer County Public Health.
I have previously written in these pages about the costs of isolation within long-term care centers. Residents’ social health cannot be separated from their physical health. From years spent around nursing homes as a pastor and a grandson, I can say for sure that if loved ones wish to spend whole days together, this is the treasure that those like Esther desire. Even our best plans cannot guarantee physical safety. By letting those of sound mind make their own care decisions, we are guaranteeing their dignity.
A few years after his fall, Armin chose to retire as the caretaker. Shortly after this, Armin moved to a nearby care center. To the church’s credit, they let Armin make this decision for himself, even as his walks around the building grew slower and slower.
A few weeks before he died at 98, I went to visit Armin. As I visited with him on that day, his mind was sharp as ever, and he left this world with his head held high because of his church’s care. I hope that the leadership within Sawyer County is committed to giving seniors the same essential dignity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.