One of the more difficult things that children struggle with is the language used by adults, mainly the language of idioms. I heard a child once say, “We danced the cows until they came home.” She was trying to fit in and of course had moved the “until,” but still it is indicative of hearing an adult phrase and not being able to figure it out.
Think if a child heard that someone was Exorcizing His Demons. The child would not think of the exorcist and about someone getting rid of what tormented him; the child would think exercise and would envision someone leading a bunch of monsters in calisthenics. It’s a funny vision for us but pretty confusing for a child.
Imagine hearing that someone had a Chip on his Shoulder or that She has Baggage. Or that grandma had difficulty walking today because she had Barking Dogs! Or that Trick Knee. Does a rabbit get pulled out? And why oh why would you put a corn inside your shoe? My Corns are Acting Up. It’s tough being a kid.
MAD Magazine, one of the greatest publications ever, would occasionally run a thing where they drew pictures of idioms as if the idioms were real and not metaphorical. So these idioms were given shape and form and personality. One of my favorites was Nursing a Grudge. There was a spiked, fanged, well-taloned hideous blob in a diaper, quivering with excitement as this beautiful, corpulent and obviously lactating, woman came to nurse it. Who in their right mind would nurse a monster? Makes no sense.
It is one of the things about the adult world that doesn’t make sense to children—and maybe it shouldn’t. Maybe it should be ridiculous to show how stupid it is. Who in their right mind would want to stay hurt? Who in their right mind would on purpose choose to keep anger or resentment alive? Maybe the key there is the phrase, “in their right mind.” Is it possible that we often let negative things build up because we aren’t thinking straight? Maybe the idioms are supposed to be ridiculous to show the ridiculousness of some of the ways we hurt each other and ourselves.
The reformer Martin Luther, when talking about anger and how things can sometimes control us when we let them, said, “We cannot keep the bird from flying over our head but we can certainly keep it from nesting in our hair.” We cannot keep something from making us angry, but we do decide whether or not to give it a home.
One of the key tenets of the Christian faith is forgiveness. Both for the sinned against and the sinner forgiveness is a key component to enjoying the precious gift of life. If a kid were to ask me why someone wanted to Nurse a Grudge, I would have difficulty answering. As a rule we do not intentionally hit our toe with a hammer. We do not, as a rule, grab a table fork and jab it in our own eye. Why, then, would we intentionally stay angry? I do not know. It really is as ridiculous as that MAD comic.
It’s an Elephant in the Room; do we Sweep it Under the Rug, do we Fan the Flames and do we Let Sleeping Dogs Lie? Do we Strike While the Iron is Hot or will that Make a Mountain out of a Molehill? I am a Pastor so I guess I will have to Keep My Nose to the Grindstone. So if my Nose is a Little Out of Joint it is because I ducked quickly away from the grindstone—self-preservation being what it is. I will try not to Keep All My Eggs in One Basket, but it will be my responsibility to Keep Burning the Midnight Oil so that these precious children, who are watching us, don’t become us. Just imagine, it is so ridiculous some of the things we do, that we have to use a ludicrous idiom to describe it.
Because sometimes the word “stupid” just plain gets worn out. Stupid can’t Cut the Mustard Anymore, is down to Brass Tacks, the Last Straw and Wit’s End. But I don’t want to go on and on like a Broken Record.
