I am just enough of a foodie that I like to eat, like to prepare what I eat, am not proud or arrogant about what I eat, and am interested in what people throughout the world eat. I am, in short, an enthusiastic omnivore.
When I make my own food, I am just as curious about the how the biology and chemistry and the skill of the process come together to make the food as I am delighted in the simple pleasure of eating it. Which makes me think about salad dressings.
Many salad dressings have the same ingredients or similar ingredients, spices, vinegar and oil., But some salad dressings separate and others stay mixed together quite well. With the salad dressings that want to separate you can agitate them quite enthusiastically but between stopping the shaking and taking the lid off that concoction, it stratifies into its various parts. Frustrating.
What makes some salad dressings hold together while other dressings the ingredients cannot stand each other? As I investigated I saw one uncommon denominator, one ingredient unique to the stay-together salad dressing: the inexpensive, incredible, edible egg. And only its yoke, at that.
So I went to Saint Google to find out what special qualities an egg yoke has. It turns out that the egg yoke is a natural emulsifier. Now emulsifier is not a word used every day, especially in kitchens, but it is an agent that bonds with other compounds allowing them to hang out together. Egg yokes do that. The egg yoke bonds with the vinegar, the oil and the spices and holds them together as one.
Emulsifier. That makes me think about Christmas, as in why Jesus came. Our relationship with God is often one of mysterious and fearful distance. We down here seem very separated from God up there. We, who are often bad, seem alienated from God, whom we generally assume to be good. This makes us also think that God lacks compassion for us.
Has God rocked a fevered or teething child, experienced hunger, tossed and turned, failed publicly, been booed or fired? Has God wasted His vote? And then we have these rules that we seem to be unable to keep! And then God’s followers are at times not particularly nice to each other or others!
We can look like a bottle of homemade Italian dressing. Sometimes we might connect to God through a person, like Moses. But Moses was the go-between, the lightning rod to take God’s energy and safely diffuse it. The people were quite content to let Moses deal with God as a sort of priest, the point at which God and us meet. People were afraid of God being close.
We needed an emulsifier, an agent who took and bonded us — the oil, the vinegar, the spices. Jesus is Immanuel, God with us, to show us God’s love, to make forgiveness real and remove the fear that makes us such religious idiots. This Beth-Lehem baby, fully human and fully divine.
The intimacy we feel with God we experience through the life Jesus came to bring us into. God knows human life and joys and struggles and we know Godly goodness and love through the connection, the bonding, that comes through Jesus.
Did the Psalm 34 lyricist sense this when “Taste and see that the Lord is good” was first composed?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.