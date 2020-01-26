Why don’t I get what I pray for? You are asking the wrong question! How can I have the courage to pray? Often a lacking prayer life goes along with a lack of trust or broken trust with God. Praying means hopeful trust in God, not in ourselves. Do we have the courage it takes to pray?
We pray not because we have such great faith, or to fulfill a God requirement of us, but because the Holy Spirit gives us the courage to request for ourselves and others our great need for God’s hand in our lives. We need the hope of a Savior in a world permeated by fear.
Parable – In Luke 18:1-8, Jesus tells a parable of a woman who kept coming to the judge with a plea for justice. He initially denied her, but she kept coming and coming and coming…finally he gave her the request because he was tired of her begging. Then Jesus says: “And will not God grant justice to his chosen ones who cry to him day and night? Will he delay long in helping them? I tell you he will quickly grant justice to them.”
Persistence - The will and determination to move forward against all worldly odds.
Everyday the woman asks for justice, shouts for justice. Everyday the judge ignores her.
Maybe she follows him home and repeats her request nightly and the first thing in the morning. She nags and badgers, she is relentless. From the start, Jesus sets out, not to resolve the mystery of answered and unanswered prayer, but to teach his disciples persistence.
Patience – The response to our prayers, which we receive from God doesn’t always come in the way or the time that we have planned for it to happen. It is easy to get discouraged and give up praying. It is easy to lose trust and hope in the system. But it isn’t a human system that we create, rather it is God’s.
Pluck – Can we have the courage to love like God? Can we do whatever it takes – begging and even hounding persistently? Can we realize that there is no set formula to prayer and sometimes you have to make it up as you go along?
2 Timothy 4:2 “Be persistent whether the time is favorable or unfavorable.”
Paul lists persistence as a virtue for sharing the scriptures and that includes us working as an example, through prayer and action for what is just and right, like Jesus did. Christ’s example can be our example to those who back away or lose heart.
Courage to be in Thanksgiving for your food at every meal…courage to pray for every name that the Holy Spirit drops into your mind…courage to pray for what is right and just in this world of fragile humanity…courage to pray for God’s church. We need to pray Persistently, Patiently and with Pluck!
