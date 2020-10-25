Today, bread comes in many forms: crusty, flat, soft, light or heavy, brown, yellow, white and warm. The forms vary as much as we vary as people. Five thousand years ago leavened bread was probably made of a grain paste with some of the wine fermentation to make it rise over some time and then baked. When God told Moses to prepare the people for a hasty exit out of Egypt, he included the note, to them, that there wouldn’t be time for the rising of the bread and so to bake it flat – unleavened.
After the escape the people of Israel complained to Moses and to God, that one of their main foods, the bread, wasn’t possible without the grain that they had left behind. They were in the desert and hungry. I often wonder if they had trusted God more and worried less, if it would have taken them about 39½ years less to find the promised land. But God listened to their complaints and offered them a new form of bread called Manna. Along with the quail that were sent to them, they had enough to survive while they wandered around in the desert.
Bread still is a basic food staple. So many of our foods depend on some kind of bread to make them what they are. Peanut butter, sandwich meat, jelly, sandwiches, toast (in fact what would a toaster be without some form of bread?), hamburgers and hotdogs at picnics . . . the list goes on. It is part of the meal that fills us up. Growing up on the farm, bread and butter were a part of every meal. Mom might say “If you’re still hungry, have another piece of bread.”
As I was growing up if mom needed to keep me busy, she would give me a large piece of freezer paper, a sears catalog, a scissors and a bowl of homemade glue and tell me to design a house with rooms. It was a fun project and kept me busy for many minutes. To my amazement as I grew older, I found out the glue was just flour and water mixed together. Those are the same two main ingredients of bread: flour and water. Of course, we put many other things into that glue to make bread tastier, taller and more filling.
My grandma Nana lived next door to us and she would invite me over when she was making fresh bread and rolls. Once the bread was mixed, kneaded and raised in her big silver bowl she would break off just the right amount and roll it in her hands to make perfect rolls for home or church or sick neighbors. I still like to make fresh rolls, but I go to the grocery and by the frozen dough, let it raise and bake it. It’s not at all the same as Nana’s, but it’s still very good.
Jesus often took common items from the lives of the people to illustrate his stories and messages. Bread was also a staple of the diet of Jesus’ day. John 6: Jesus replied, “I assure you that you are looking for me not because you saw miraculous signs but because you ate all the food you wanted. Don’t work for the food that doesn’t last but for the food that endures for eternal life, which the Human One will give you. God the Father has confirmed him as his agent to give life.”
Today we say that Jesus is the Bread of Life. In holy Communion we say as we taste the bread that it is the body of Christ broken for us, the Bread of Heaven. We are invited to remember Christ in the bread. I hope you, like me, invite Jesus into every meal: ‘Come Lord, Jesus, be our guest . . . .”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.