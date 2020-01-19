Douglas Adams wrote a brilliant commentary on humanity called “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” It is a five-book trilogy (which only makes sense if you have read it) in which one of the characters, a writer for the Guide, goes from planet to planet and writes reviews. It is a parody of the real “Hitchhiker’s Guide to Europe” from the 60s. The writer’s assessment of planet earth was this: mostly harmless.
Bear with me here, but mostly harmless describes a certain reality that most churches deal with: Church Mice. A Church Mouse is a quiet presence in church who does things at church when no one else is around. They are from the genus busy-body but in a non-confrontational, non-judgmental way. The most egregious of the Church Mice might approach annoying, but even that is exceedingly rare. They are mostly harmless. Maybe it is best to describe some of their actions.
You come into the church kitchen and find that all the drawers have been rearranged. The drawers are definitely neater but some things have been moved using a slightly different logic than maybe you expect. You keep pulling open drawers until you find what you were looking for and then you put it back where you thought it should have been in the first place. In the future it will be rearranged again and you will scratch your head a little. It is like a harmless game, no one is hurt; it is not even worth bringing to a committee.
The decorating committee decides that the Christmas tree lights should be on all the time to help ring in the season and so people driving by at night see the festiveness. You come back in the morning to find that someone has turned the tree lights off. You turn the lights to ON again, and so it continues. You buy a remote control outlet at the hardware store and hide the controls in an office closet. You come and find that the whole units have been unplugged from the wall.
That is a Church Mouse. And he or she is saving the church some electricity. And no one is being hurt. They are mostly harmless.
Church Mice excel at neatening things. Whether it matters that all the pencils in the pew are the same length and that hymnals are in Prussian Military Parade order is debatable. But someone did that. Who?
Someone read somewhere that anti-bacterial hand soaps are destroying the ecosystem because all those antibiotics are leaching into our aquifers and destroying beneficial bacteria. Whether this is good science or bad doesn’t matter. We come to church to find that all of the little bottles of anti-bacterial hand soap have been replaced with plain old soap. The staff people, those paid to take care of the place, didn’t do it. There had been no directive from council. A Church Mouse did it.
Every now and then the Church Mouse hits the garage sales and thrift stores pretty heavy and then shows up at church with the treasures to donate. It is amazing what they can find for the quilters, or for the kitchen, or for the office, or the nursery or for the workshop. It is the real reason that most of the things in a church kitchen do not match. It is not unusual for Church Mice to make sure that there are at least two vacuum cleaners in reserve and that we have 11 wooden handled hammers. Church Mice also believe that the church doesn’t have enough 30-year-old televisions.
Why do we call them Church Mice? One, like real mice, they do most of their business when everyone is unawares. And two: like real mice, they seem to have a way into the building that no one else knows about.
One of the lesser celebrated virtues employed a lot by moderates is: accept and find humorous. Thank God for Church Mice.
