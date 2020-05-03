As I have been at different locations around town I have seen masks of every design: the traditional light blue mask with the nose clip that keeps your exhales from steaming up your glasses; the multilayered cloth kind with strings that tie behind your head, like the surgeons wear on TV; and my bandanas which include two rubber bands strategically placed to bind my ears to the mask. (I finally have a really good use for those two ears that have always stuck almost straight out from my face.)
The first time I wore mine I felt foolish and stood out among the unmasked. It was at a Ruby’s Pantry distribution of food. The mask tickled my nose, which made me want to touch my nose, which is not what we are to do! The first rubber bands I employed were too weak and the mask kept sliding down off of my nose.
I realized that I kept touching it to pull it up. Again, that is a no-no. That night became a battle and the mask was winning. So, after two hours I took it off and refolded it without the rubber bands and tied it around my nose and mouth. Now I looked like a bandit, more scary than helpful as I worked with the registration team for two more hours.
Determined to conquer this piece of cotton, I found stronger rubber bands, refolded the bandana with the flaps folded over twice. The next week we had another Ruby’s Pantry distribution and I only had to rework the bandana two or three times during the evening. It wiggled whenever I talked, loosening up as the evening wore on. I also figured out that it steams up the glasses if you breathe through your nose, but less when you breathe through your mouth. But I am determined!
Now it is always near-by, ready to put on if I need to go into the Post Office or speak to anyone anywhere. I have added a couple of safety pins to hold the ends in place and it works OK. Now I would feel ashamed if I wasn’t willing to give this little gift to the people I meet, just in case I am sick.
Many of the cloth masks are newly made by people who are giving of their time and fabric to sew them. I have seen ones with puppies or kitties on them, striped ones, sports teams, etc. Thank you to all who are giving of themselves for others, as I believe we will be wearing them for a while.
Spider Man, Wonder Woman, and the Lone Ranger all wore masks to hide who they were. (Though I am not sure how the Lone Ranger really fooled anyone). I, on the other hand, miss seeing and giving smiles to those I meet.
Saint John Chrysostom, one of the early church fathers and the Arch Bishop of Constantinople, wrote this, “When the Play is Over”: “Think of actors: they wear masks, they dress up. One looks like a philosopher while not being one; another seems to be a king but is no king; another appears to be a doctor and has not the faintest idea how to cure the sick; another pretends to be a slave despite being free; still another plays the part of a teacher yet does not know even how to write.
“They do not appear as they are, they appear to be something else. The philosopher is a philosopher only because of his abundant but false wig, the soldier is a soldier just because he sports a military uniform. These disguises help to create an illusion, to hide the reality. The world is a theatre, too. The human condition, richness, poverty, power, subjection are merely the pretenses of the actors.
“But when the day is done and the night falls, when the play is over, when we all find ourselves confronted with our own actions and not with our riches or dignity or the honors we have had or the power we have wielded, when we are asked to give an account of our lives and our works of virtue, ignoring both the feats of our opulence and the humility of our need, when we are asked ‘Show me your deeds!’ then the disguises will fall and we shall see who is truly rich and who is truly poor.”
