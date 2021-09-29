He was one of those terribly bright guys with a ton of book smarts and just a tiny whisp of a dandelion seed of common sense. He was the kind of a guy that a small town cannot contain because he goes off to the big city and gets his education and ends up teaching somewhere. Which is exactly what happened.
He got hit by a drunk driver walking from campus one night. Aside from the leg injury a heretofore unknown condition of advanced diabetes was found and after agonizing months the putrefying leg was amputated.
He became a lost soul. But that dandelion seed of common sense in the wind did rest on him just enough to return to his hometown where there was a good chance some relatives or old acquaintances would take care of him. It was clear that people would own him only up to a certain extent. His intelligence made him impossible to converse with and his lack of common sense meant that he was terrible to allow in your home, as even the most rudimentary of household sanitation skills, and reading social cues, escaped him.
So he lived in a box. It was a nice box in between two buildings built closely together; it stayed dry and warm and it was best for everyone. Townspeople could still check on him, he ate in the local watering holes, used their bathrooms, and his sister would coach him through a bath every two weeks.
Everything was going fine until homecoming, when a couple of high school boys, after having discovered an unguarded garage refrigerator full of alcoholic grain beverages, thought that it would be fun to steal his artificial leg. Which they did.
It was a well-traveled artificial leg by the time it was recovered from the dance floor at the high school. No one knew who took it. Translated: everyone knew but no one had done anything to stop it so everyone was complicit so everyone gave that blank expression that we have been trying to master since our school days on Friday afternoons.
There started to be a general unease about him spending the winter in the box. He gave all sorts of scientific data to show that he would be fine. But still. After a particularly brutal run of below zero temperatures a local dairy farmer from a long established family made him an offer.
“Hey! You don’t need to be freezing out here. I have an unused office attached to the milk house. It has a bathroom and the barn’s water heater. We could just remove the desk and put in a cot. Chores are done at 9 p.m. and don’t start until 6 a.m. Refrigerator and computer. It’s all yours if you want.”
It was a very generous offer and, of course, there would be some strings attached. Some sort of work would be expected. But still, it beat freezing, right?
He answered, “I didn’t spend four years in college and five years getting my master’s and Ph.D. just to milk cows!” Which meant “Thanks, but no thanks.”
I loved it. He still had pride. He had lost his career, his home, his leg and his health but he still had pride. It might turn him into a popsicle but he still had it. When I see things like that it gives me hope.
It shows me that the world can do a lot of things to you but the world cannot win. Those ornery old souls at the nursing homes still fighting for dignity. The grizzled old veteran standing for the flag at the parade when everyone else was too Facebooked to notice. The 3-year-old sitting at the table well past bed time because he will not eat his broccoli. Abraham negotiating with God over Sodom and Gomorrah. Jesus staying the course though his disciples have run away.
Pride. Hubris is bad (look it up). But pride may be the only reason we’re still around.
