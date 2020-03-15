So a person should think about us this way — as servants of Christ and managers of God’s secrets. In this kind of situation, what is expected of a manager is that they prove to be faithful. 1 Corinthians 4:1-2
In this passage, the Apostle Paul thinks of himself as a steward. The steward of Paul’s day was the “major domo.” That person was in charge of the whole administration of the house or the estate; he or she controlled the staff, issued the supplies and the rations and ran the whole household. But, however much they controlled the household staff of slaves, they themselves were still a servant where the master was concerned.
My mom was the steward as I was growing up. She was in charge of the whole administration of the house Monday was wash day, Tuesday was baking, Wednesday was ironing, Thursday we cleaned the upstairs and Friday we cleaned the downstairs. Saturday we cleaned the kitchen, and when the floor was washed we went to town for groceries. Sunday was church and a day of rest.
Mom controlled the staff (that would be things like: Cathy, you dust and Dan will vacuum); she issued the supplies (grocery day we worked from a week-long list of supply needs) and she controlled the rations (no one went into the candy cupboard; mom divvied out the treats); she ran the whole household. She did all of this because she loved the family and she loved my dad, who was the steward of the barn and rest of the farm (or estate). Dad was a good steward of all he was in control of, because he loved my mom and the family. They were each the masters of their domain.
Domain for others may be very different than my experience. I know that there were families with much more than we had, but also families with much less. Today we hear of many single-parent homes and homes where both parents work away from home — stewardship would look different there. Many believe they have very little to be stewards of, and yet the less you have, the more diligent stewardship that is required to manage what you do have.
I remember one of the house rules we had was “The animals all belong outside or in the barn.” One of the farm rules were “never go by the machinery when it is running.” We compared notes with the rest of the kids at school; these rules, our rules, weren’t the same rules as the other children from farms and homes had, but they were solid rules at our place. My parents were being stewards of what they were given to work with, including five children, in the best ways that they knew how. We didn’t always like the farm and house rules, but the “stewards had spoken.” Being a good steward isn’t always popular.
One day during a conversation, my mom told me she loved my dad; I knew that, but that she loved God more. I was shocked to hear that, but I have come to appreciate it as an example for my life. Whatever a person’s position in the family, position in society or the Church, and whatever power they may yield there or whatever prestige they may enjoy, they still remain the servant of God.
Stewards have to put Christ in the center of their lives and work out from there. They look to see what is the best use of the resources that they have been given; they find the needs around them and see if they have a solution within their resources. They will “be prepared” like a Boy Scout for whatever opportunity is presented to them.
That is why we opened the church for outside groups to meet. The space is there and the need is there. That is why the Greater Hayward Area Ministerial Association GHAMA) has come together to help New Reflections/ Pathway to Hope women’s shelter and a future men’s shelter in this community.
Four years ago, we heard from the school, the police chief, the sheriff and the hospital that the biggest issue facing the area and causing many other issues was the drug crisis. We began with prayer, asking God for direction and then we began giving service where we found openings for us.
As good stewards, sharing resources within the community around us, and exampling the love of Christ with our church neighbors is a faithful way to live. Keep your eyes and ears open — what else have we missed around here? Who needs us? Who needs the things you have been blessed with and are called to be a steward of?
The one thing that a steward must be is reliable. The very fact that stewards enjoy so much independence and responsibility, that they control so much, makes it all more necessary that the Creator should be able to depend absolutely upon their reliability.
In our life the mystery may begin with what are our resources, and how can they be used. God relies on us to solve this mystery. Individually we have to take stock of all that we are given to work with. Everyone gets talents, and challenges in this game of life. But not any two get the same. God relies on us to have the faith to believe that we can be a steward. This means stepping out beyond where we are now, to be more.
Stewardship isn’t about how much you give back, though “God loves a cheerful giver.” It is about how well you use and share all that you are given. Reading the instruction book: the Bible is a book of examples of the people that did and didn’t follow the instructions. God loves them all, and makes the best possible, even out of the worst stewardship examples. One of the mysteries is that God loves them and us, no matter how we do, but life becomes richer when we share the things we have been called to be stewards of.
You have been given the opportunity to be a steward of Christ and Christianity. Are you afraid of getting it all correct and unable to give what you have learned to others? Will Christianity die for lack of care and love? Lots to ponder.
