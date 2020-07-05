Often we know and discern about people by what kind of character they present of themselves. One of the interesting Biblical characters who always intrigues me is Nicodemus, a Pharisee or member of the Jewish ruling council. Pharisees were a cross between a political party and a religious group. They were students of the law and they had “built a fence around the Torah.”
That fence was a complicated system of oral legislation and interpretation to enable the faithful Jews to obey and apply God’s commandment into every area of their life. It did not enable them, instead making life too difficult. As an elite group, the Pharisees were living by their heads to micromanage in great detail, the only way to never sin, according to how they were now interpreting God’s commandments and scripture. They had eliminated the grace of living with their hearts.
No wonder they were having problems and issues with Jesus. Nicodemus was a leader of the Jews. He came to Jesus by night, to talk. Was it because he did not want the other Pharisees to know of the visit? Or did he just want to be alone with Christ? Because it was at night — in the darkness — it seems like it could have been a shady deal about to happen. We know that the Pharisees were following Jesus’ actions and ministries. They stood in the back of the crowds, building a case as they followed his movements, preparing to challenge his work, his word and his movements.
Religious people can be “good” people in the worst sense of the word. It wasn’t the heavens that crucified Christ. It was “good” religious people for “good” religious reasons. They were interpreting the law and building a fence around it with all “good” intention. But it became like a disease growing inside them. They were obsessed only with the law and it continued to fester.
Nicodemus came that night to challenge Christ with questions. Jesus challenged Nicodemus to let go of his head knowledge and live by his heart. To be “born again.” He is offered Nicodemus the answer to that growing disease. Nicodemus became confused and frustrated. Even when he tried he couldn’t follow Jesus’ thought patterns. He was still working from his head.
He did begin by acknowledging Jesus as a great teacher, yet he didn’t believe that he personally needed to be taught. He thought that he knew better than Christ. Nicodemus returned to the other Pharisees. I imagine him saying, “I tried, I just couldn’t get through to him.” Christ was probably thinking the same words. Nicodemus lived in the darkness, Christ in the light.
We don’t have to challenge Christ, we don’t have to figure it all out. When we head toward the darkness we need to ask Christ once again to come into our lives and heal us. Do you live in some darkness? Maybe you don’t even know. Can you surrender yourself – “Lord, let me live by my heart.”
Are you thinking, “Nice story, what does it have to do with us?” Jesus planted a seed that night. After experiencing Christ, how did Nicodemus know Christ? Twice more Nicodemus is mentioned in scripture after this night. When the time came, he argued for Christ against the Pharisees about arresting Jesus; and even later, he was the one who bought the expensive balm for Christ’s body. Jesus made an impression on him. Faith is a process, sometimes a painfully slow process. The good news is that Jesus is patient and persistent.
