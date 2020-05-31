To the Class of 2020:
Much has been made about the fact that you were born in the midst of the 9-11 disaster and now are graduating during a global pandemic called COVID-19. But neither are about you. Neither of them happened because of you. Don’t take them personally. Both terrorists and viruses are callous about who they go after. It’s not about you.
But your graduating is about you. It is about the “you” that was hoped for and wanted long before you were born. It is about the “you” that we cherished and baptized and fed and changed and watched grow. It is about the “you” that amazed and delighted us and you started showing us your personalities and your skills. It is about the “you” that grew more beautiful and talented as we flabbed and wrinkled and stooped and aged.
Graduation is not an end, it is a gate, a bridge, that you pass through and over to the next phase of your life. Graduation is one of many passages that recognize a level of maturity and competency being reached. And we are proud of you. The celebrations this year will be weird, no doubt about that, because of the rules and expectations that are in place. Things that we would normally have just run and bought are now scarce. But just because something is not what you dreamed it would be does not mean it is not special. We too grieve that your celebrations will be different from your siblings and friends of past years because it was a celebration that we had earned as well.
History. Every generation has its place in history whether it likes it or not — whether it slept through history class or not! You are entering into a world in a crisis. Again, not your fault. But the graduates 100 years ago graduating into the flu pandemic, or 85 years ago into the global Great Depression, or 80 years ago into a global war called World War II, were not to blame either. This present crisis is not your choosing, but how you respond to it is.
Crises have been confronting humanity forever and the generation facing the crisis have always been thought too lazy and soft to be able to handle it by many of their elders. That humanity is still here indicates that those elders were just a bunch wet rags who resented that day’s youth because their own youth was gone. Some of those same idiots are around today. I believe your generation will persevere. I believe that your generation will innovate. I believe that your generation will pass this test.
In the Gospel of John, after Jesus’ resurrection the disciples decide to go fishing and fish from the left side of the boat, all night, and have nothing. Jesus from shore tells them to fish from the right side of the boat; they trust and obey, and they’d never had so many fish. Living life at their own command — empty. Living life at Jesus’ command — full.
You are not alone. You have a lot of good and faithful people before you who have done good work. You have good and faithful people now doing good work. You have history’s blessing. You have each other. You have our love. And you have your Risen Savior.
God Bless “You.”
