I read voraciously as a child, a habit I still keep, and some of my favorites were the old fairy tales. As an aside, I found a collection of short stories and as I perused them I was reminded of just how clever and funny Mark Twain was, as well as how incisive and caustic Dorothy Parker was. Back to the fairy tales.
As I look at the present crisis I wonder if the old fairy tales wouldn’t have helped us. “Chicken Little” is a story of misunderstanding and panic, telling us to be careful about believing rumors. I thought about that as we endured a run on toilet paper, eggs, potatoes and bread. Panic is created by panicking — that’s the lesson of “Chicken Little.” When we believe rumors, when we are not ruled by sound science and sound reason, we believe and do all sorts of stupid things.
“The Three Little Pigs” is about how hard work and preparation pays off. The old European version of “The Three Little Pigs” has the first two pigs get eaten, by the way. But it basically says that hard work and preparation are the most important aspects of surviving whatever nature throws at us. I have a winter survival kit in each of my vehicles. I spent money on them, and I hope never to have to use them. I probably would have rather bought a video game or a pizza, but I bought a winter survival kit instead.
I grew up during the Cold War and remember the fallout shelters with their tins of crackers and barrels of water and all sorts of stuff. A lot of money was spent on civil defense shelters and preparing for surviving a disaster. They are gone. Why aren’t there two or three staging areas in Texas, Alabama and Florida to be ready for the next hurricane? They would have tents, heavy equipment, stocked medical trailers, water, MREs and communications centers, all ready to be moved to a disaster area after a major hurricane.
Why don’t we? It costs money, we hate taxes and we love our entertainers, so as long as we have lots of channels to bring us NASCAR and NFL and Kardashians, we will pretend that there won’t be another major hurricane. We were not prepared for any pandemic, let alone this one, because we were living in a straw house. The prophets who warned us of our vulnerabilities and our lack of preparedness were ignored. We ignored them because we wanted to ignore them. Our house of straw is being blown in because the brick house would have delayed our fun.
In “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” the Piper negotiates a fee to rid Hamelin of its rat infestation. He pipes and leads the rats away and frees the town of its vermin. The townspeople then refuse to pay. The rats are dead and gone so the Piper no longer is relevant. The Pied Piper then plays his tune and leads the town’s children to the river, where he drowns them all! When the adults don’t pay the Piper, the children pay the price.
Even before this crisis the United States indebtedness was $70,000 for every man, woman and child in the country. If you are in debt then someone owns you. The debt grows at an incredible rate with no plan to pay it. Are we going to saddle our children, or should I say, are our children going to drown in our debt? Our debt was $21 trillion before Covid-19!
In “Stone Soup” the story is of a demobilized soldier making his way home who needs to beg a meal of a town. The whole town selfishly and jealously guards their produce, hoping the hungry ex-soldier will go to the next town. He starts to make stone soup with a cauldron and water and a stone. As he tastes the soup the townspeople are curious and ask if it is any good. He remarks that it is just about perfect but he could use a little salt. A townsperson goes and gets salt. Then carrots and beets and potatoes and celery and peppers and a chicken are added in the same way by more and more curious and trusting townspeople. Pretty soon the whole town feasts together on one of the most fabulous soups ever.
We will get through this, by getting through it together, by trusting each other and finding in our midst all we need to together live. Through our creativity and our empathy we will get through this together, just like “Stone Soup.”
God bless you. Pray and do what is right and good.
