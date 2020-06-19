I think it is time to give thanks for that underappreciated thing called humor. For ages humor has been getting us through tough times. I am not talking about the abusive humor that is essentially racist and sexist. Put a jester hat on a bully, and he is still a bully. I am talking about genuine humor that gets you through trying times.
In his classic collection of homespun humor and poetry called, “The People, Yes,” Carl Sandburg collected this great piece of poverty humor:
If we had some ham
we could have some ham and eggs
if we had some eggs.
The human ability to laugh at what torments us is one of the great coping mechanisms of all time. As long as we can laugh we are not helpless.
One of the realities of being newlyweds is you don’t have much. You don’t have much property or money. Often newlyweds rent cheap places so they can save up enough money for down payments on houses. These rental places are often cheap because they are small and often in undesirable areas of town.
At Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, young married students lived in small campers and mobile homes in an area along the railroad tracks. Poorer housing is often quite near railroad tracks. There was one train in particular that was disturbing because it went through daily at 4 a.m. and since it carried something volatile it was required by law to blow its whistle at every crossing.
I am at an age now that anything that wakes me at 4 a.m. is a bad thing and it needs to be killed. But if you are newly married and something wakes the two of you at 4 a.m., it is not necessarily a bad thing, or at least some good can come out of it. Too early to wake up, too late to go back to sleep, what is a young couple to do?
Though no one along the tracks there got a full night’s sleep they did name it the Land of Goshen because it saw 75% population growth every year. From the Bible we know the Land of Goshen was the land the Israelites were forced to live in in Egypt. Egyptians wouldn’t shepherd so the Israelites had to occupy the shepherding land. Goshen was the most fertile, so the Israelites were the most healthy, so they saw an exuberant number of children as compared to the Egyptian population. Land o’Goshen.
In Alma there were some tiny apartments in old buildings along the tracks that were often occupied by young couples. The heavy freight train that went through rattling the dishes and making the floor boards jump every morning before the sun came up was called the Honeymoon Express.
The baseball field at my seminary was horrid and we referred to it as the Field of Screams. “Field of Dreams” was filmed just down the road from the seminary and some of the students were extras in the movie. We used humor to tolerate a difficult to tolerate situation.
A fella I was fond of in my last parish had just received the word that most of us knew was coming — he had Alzheimers. “Don’t cry for me,” he said, “now I can buy my own Christmas presents and be pleasantly surprised when I open them. And I can hide my own Easter eggs, too!” None of us would have dared make that joke. But he could. It helped him cope.
Early in this COVID-19 stuff there was something that went through social media: “Due to COVID-19, hairdressers, barber shops, and nail salons are ordered closed. It’s gonna get ugly out there.”
“If we had some eggs.” “Land o’Goshen.” “Honeymoon Express.” “I can hide my own Easter eggs.” “It’s gonna get ugly.” I love that stuff. We’re gonna beat this.
As long as we can laugh, we’re gonna beat this.
